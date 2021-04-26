Craven CC’s offering two new Teacher Prep programs

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications

Craven Community College (Craven CC) is offering two new Teacher Preparation programs, which will begin at the start of the fall 2021 semester. Both programs are designed for students who plan to complete a bachelor’s degree in education from a four-year institution.

The Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation (AATP) program is for students who plan to pursue a teaching career in a non-STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) field. Such career opportunities include elementary education (kindergarten-sixth grade), middle school education (sixth-eighth grade) and secondary education (ninth-12th grade).

The Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation (ASTP) program is for students who do plan to pursue a teaching career in a STEM field. Such career opportunities include middle school math or science education and secondary math or science education.

Both programs require students to complete 45 hours of general education coursework in English composition, humanities and fine arts, social and behavioral sciences, and natural science and mathematics. They will also take four introductory education courses to gain an understanding of being in a K-12 classroom and prepare for the Praxis teacher certification exam.

The AATP and ASTP programs both allow for a smooth transfer of courses and credits to a bachelor’s degree in education at public and private four-year institutions in North Carolina.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, elementary, middle and high school teaching positions are expected to grow 4% through 2029.

Registration is currently underway for the fall semester. For more information on the programs, contact Dr. Betty Hatcher at 252-638-3745.