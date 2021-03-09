Junior League of Greater New Bern hosts First Prom Boutique

The Junior League of Greater New Bern (JLGNB) is hosting its first annual Prom Boutique from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wine and Design in New Bern, North Carolina. The boutique the Junior League of Greater New Bern organized this event to help provide young ladies in our community a chance to have the prom dress of their dreams. It is designed to help the girls that otherwise may not be able to buy a dress. The members of Junior League of Greater New Bern are rolling out the red carpet for the young ladies of New Bern and surrounding areas March 13, 2021. Members will help the young ladies browse the dresses donated by the community for their own free dress. The event is open up to any junior or senior in New Bern and surrounding counties for their own Cinderella moment.

The community will continue to collect dresses until March 10, 2021 and we have four locations for dress drop off, The Garage, Century 21 Zaytoun & Raines, Wine & Design, and The Tyson Group Realtors.

About Junior League of Greater New Bern

As one of hundreds of Junior League chapters across the world, we are a member of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. (AJLI). Established in 2020, Junior League of Greater New Bern plays an integral part in the development, improvement, and support of the communities of New Bern and surrounding counties.

Our Mission

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

By Ashleigh Howell, President, Junior League of Greater New Bern