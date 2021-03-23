Foreign Officers Visit, Learn at New Bern Battlefield Park

One of the subjects military officers’ study is history and the why’s and how’s of past military actions. Recently field grade military officers from 10 foreign countries, visited New Bern Battlefield Park to do just that and learn about the Battle of New Bern. They are currently serving as their country’s military representative to the United States Marine Corps. They and their families are stationed in Quantico, Virginia, and were afforded the opportunity by the Combat Development & Integration (CD&I), Marine Corps Base Quantico, to visit U.S. military bases and points of military interest such as American battlefields.

Site manager Jon Miller gave the group a guided tour of the New Bern Battlefield Park. This site is historically important as it is one of very few Civil War sites still left in its original condition. The New Bern Historical Society and its volunteers have worked to preserve the 159-year-old earthworks, clearing paths giving visitors access and developing an extensive information system telling the story of the battle. The signage, and the ability to see the “lay of the land” allows students to understand the strategies and the results. The outcome of the battle and the Union occupation is also important to understanding the post war development of New Bern.

Miller explains, “the officers enjoyed the visit, and had been to a number of other Civil War battlefields, so they understood the context of the battle and its place in American military history.” He continued, “We are always happy to share our knowledge of the Battle of New Bern and how it unfolded, and what it meant to New Bernians. We also invite everyone to our newest storytelling event, “Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour” on April 9 & 10, in which characters from 1862 will tell you their tales directly.” If you are interested contact the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558 or go to NewBernHistorical.org/lantern-tour.

The officers shown in the photo, starting second from left to right, are from Norway, Singapore, Canada, Israel, Japan, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Republic of Korea and the Netherlands.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller