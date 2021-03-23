Alzheimer’s Association to Host Statewide Caregiver Symposium in April

Four-part series to hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care for those living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter are hosting the Confident Caregiver Symposium, a four-part virtual education series in April.

More than 11 million family and friends, including 358,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join us for this four-part series and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Part one — “Understanding the Progression of Alzheimer’s and Dementia” — will take place on Monday, April 12 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. This program will cover the progression of Alzheimer’s and other dementias particularly as the disease evolves in the middle stage. The presentation will explain what is occurring in the brain so that caregivers better understand what is driving changes in their loved one. Information about treatments on the horizon and clinical trials will also be shared. Dr. Claire Sexton, director of Scientific Programs & Outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, will be presenting.

Part two — “Caregiving in the Middle Stage of Alzheimer’s and Dementia: From Care Partner to Caregiver” — will take place Wednesday, April 14 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. This program will cover how to balance safety with autonomy for the individual living with Alzheimer’s and tips for changes in daily activities and medication management. Bobbi Matchar, MSW, MHA, director of the Duke Dementia Family Support Program, will be presenting.

Part three — “Caregivers Talk, A Panel: Experiences and Insights of Caregiving” — will take place Wednesday, April 14 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. This program will include panelists who will share their experiences and insights of caregiving from a variety of perspectives such as spouse and adult child caregiver/care partner). Panel will include: Dr. Paul Brown (caregiver/speaker/author), Barbara Ivey (certified dementia practitioner/author), and Elizabeth Reinstein (caregiver).

Part four — “Communication, Behavior, and Intimacy: A Deeper Dive into Interpersonal Changes” — will take place on Thursday, April 15 from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. This program will cover changes in communication and behavior and how these affect our relationships including intimacy. Alyssa Szymanski Botte, MA, MDiv, LCMHC, a psychotherapist at New Day Counseling, will be presenting.

The four-part series is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/ or in the middle stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. General public interested in learning more about planning, resources, and services that are available may also attend. Registrants will be automatically enrolled in all four sessions and may attend all or just those sessions that fit best their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/ConfidentCare or call 1-800-272-3900.

“Our research shows a growing financial, physical and emotional toll on Alzheimer’s caregivers, which is why the Alzheimer’s Association aims to enhance care and support for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “Programs like the Confident Caregiver Symposium are extremely helpful for preparing families and caregivers to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”

Additional Facts and Figures: (http://www.alz.org/facts/)

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

More than six million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by year 2025.

In 2020, friends and family of those withAlzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 517 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.3 billion.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s® and all other dementia.

About the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter:

The Eastern North Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 51 eastern North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter, visit alz.org/nc or call 800-272-3900.

By Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association