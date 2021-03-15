Craven Smart Start and Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) will hold the 15th Annual Building Brighter Futures Early Childhood Conference on March 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The goal of the conference is to provide a day of professional development and quality training primarily for individuals who work in the early childhood field or are parents of young children. This year’s conference is free and will be virtual with only 200 spaces available.

The theme of this conference is Resiliency and Beyond. Tanya Dennis, well-known early childhood consultant, trainer and speaker, will present the keynote session “Bringing Back Your Bounce: Reflecting, Reframing and Responding to Our Year”. The conference will also include breakout sessions. Taylor McDonald and Tracey O’Neal, Partnership Engagement Managers with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina, will present “Strong Villages and Safe Communities”. Beth Moore, the NCAEYC President-Elect, will present “Flip Your Lens! Bringing the Family Protective Factors to Your Work”.

Registration will include a participant bag with a self-care box and drawings for door prizes. Participants, who attend the full conference, will receive up to .5 CEU’s. The deadline for registration is March 12th. To register for the virtual conference, registration forms should be submitted to Venus Miller.

Craven Smart Start, Inc. is a 501©3 public-private partnership that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start, North Carolina’s early childhood initiative, in Craven County. For more information about Craven Smart Start and CCR&R visit www.cravensmartstart.org.

By Pinkie S. Moore, Community Outreach Coordinator, Craven Smart Start, Inc.