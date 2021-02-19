Registration is open for the 36th Annual Neuse River Senior Games

The 2021 Neuse River Senior Games athletic events will begin on Monday, April 19 and conclude on Friday, May 7. The SilverArts competition will take place Monday, Aril 19 – Wednesday, April 21. The last day to register for athletic events and the SilverArts competition will be Friday, March 12.

Seniors who are 50 years of age by December 31, 2021 and residents of the six participating counties (Craven, Duplin, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, & Pamlico) are eligible to participate in the Neuse River Senior Games. A participant must be a North Carolina resident for a minimum of 3 consecutive months of the year.

The Neuse River Senior Games promotes health, fun, fitness and friendship for seniors in the six county areas. Through a philosophy that strives to keep ALL seniors healthy, active and involved, our work remains dedicated to uniting older athletes and SilverArtists in a program that recognizes and enhances the values of discipline, dedication, and pride in one’s accomplishments and those of our fellow competitors.

Athletic events will be held at Creekside Park, the West New Bern Recreation Center, the Twin Rivers YMCA, the Emerald Gold Club, and Taberna Country Club. Please see the schedule of events here for specifics. The SilverArts competition will be a virtual competition.

Participants may register online or via paper registration form by visiting Craven County RecDesk. Refer to the attached schedule of events for a complete listing of activities and locations.

The Neuse River Senior Games is one of 52 Local Games sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. For more info, visit ncseniorgames.org.

NCSG is sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

By Andrew Kendall, Recreation Program Manager, Craven County Recreation and Parks