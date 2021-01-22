New Director of Secondary Education Named

At the Board of Education Meeting on November 12, 2020, Dr. NeShawn Dawson was approved as the new Director of Secondary Education effective December 23, 2020. Dr. Dawson received a doctorate and Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and Cultural Foundations from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She earned a master’s in School Administration from East Carolina University (ECU), as well as a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

During her 23 years in education, Dr. Dawson has worked in several capacities in Craven County Schools. She served as a special education teacher, coach, assistant principal at West Craven Middle School, and assistant exceptional children director. Recently, she served as the principal at Windsor Elementary School in Windsor, North Carolina.

She is a native of Vanceboro, where she lives with her husband, Jerry Dawson. Dr. Dawson is excited about her return to the Craven County Schools and is looking forward to serving and supporting the administrators, teachers, students, and the school community. Her personal philosophy is that all students can learn and all of us have a responsibility to ensure our students receive a high-quality education. Please help us welcome back Dr. Dawson to the CCS Family!

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools