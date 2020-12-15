New Executive Director: Jonathan Burger

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to announce Jonathan Burger has been promoted to the position of Executive Director of the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. With the New Year under way, Jon has many plans to further Craven Arts Council & Gallery’s outreach and public art programs.

Jonathan Burger moved to Eastern North Carolina in 2007 to attend East Carolina University. He graduated in 2012 with a Bachelors of Fine Arts with a Concentration in Sculpture and a Bachelors in Philosophy. While at ECU he interned at Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and later became a Gallery Attendant and Instructor. While working at Pitt County Arts Council he also worked as a welder for local sculptor Jonathan Bowling and was Artist in Residence from 2014 to 2015 for Pitt County. In 2016 Jon was hired as Marketing & Gallery Director for Craven Arts Council by then Executive Director Carol Tokarski. For the past four years Jon has held this position as well as that of an instructor at Shop Class and offered advice and consulting for nonprofits and artists. As Marketing and Gallery Director, Jon has been responsible for new annual exhibitions like Juneteenth and oversaw Craven Arts Council’s outreach programs and new partnerships.

Jon’s goals for the Executive Director are to not only promote the arts at the Bank of the Arts, but to also reach beyond our doors and work closer with the community. “I look forward to serving our community and promoting the unique arts and cultural landscape of New Bern and Craven County.”

For more information please contact: Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron