Tryon Palace Hosts All Hallows’ Eve

Dress in costume and join us for a day of fun and fantasy at Tryon Palace’s All Hallows’ Eve, on Saturday, October 24th. Children and adults are invited to celebrate in the festivities beginning at 10 a.m. on the Palace grounds.

While touring the haunted grounds, attendees might encounter the Headless Horseman as he searches for Ichabod Crane, the Ghost of a Soldier lost in battle, and a Witch brewing up a savory concoction or spell. Come see what the Creepy Blacksmith is making and just who the Scarecrow in the Garden might try to scare – just a little. Join in watching the Marionette Show performed by more strange and unusual characters. They are all harmless and friendly but may send a few chills up your spine! That’s the fun of All Hallows’ Eve, when it is said that children of all ages wear costumes and run amok!

To keep everyone safe and socially distanced, reserved tickets for admittance are offered in time slots to maintain the Governor’s Phase 3 Guidelines for capacity. The event is designed for children 12 years old and under. It is free to all those brave children (12 and under) who attend in costume. Tickets are $4 for youth ages 13 to 18, and $10 for adults. Members of the Tryon Palace Foundation will enjoy free admittance. All Hallows’ Eve begins at 10 AM and ends at 3 p.m.

Attendees will enter through the Palace Gates at the corner of Pollock Street and George Street. Tickets time slots are offered on the hour and on the half hour, with the last group session at 2:30 p.m., and can be purchased online at www.tryonpalace.org, or by calling the Ticket Office at (252) 639-3524.

Throughout your visit, we ask that everyone observe the 3 Ws; Wear a cloth mask, Wait six feet apart and Wash your hands often.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace