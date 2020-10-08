Ringing the Bell in Memory of Residents who Died from COVID-19

As of October 5, 2020, 45 people have died from COVID-19 in Craven County, NC. Although we do not know the names of those who died, we believe they deserve to be recognized in hopes that it means something to their families.

Last Friday, we rang the bell 40 times for each life lost to the virus. This Friday we will ring the bell for those who passed away since last Friday at 2 p.m. on the sidewalk next to Christ Church on Middle Street. We plan on doing this every week. Please let us know if you want to take a turn in remembering lives lost.

If you lost a loved one and want to say their name before we ring the bell (or we can for you) in their memory, please let us know. We would also be honored to share their story or obituary (including their photo) on NewBernNow.com. Send us an email or give us a call at 252-259-6853.

Any life lost to the virus is one too many. We hope this gesture encourages others to take this seriously. We can all do our part to save lives by wearing a mask, socially distancing, hand washing/sanitizing, and disinfecting public spaces.

Note: There is a small percentage of people who can’t wear mask for health reasons (i.e. PTSD, sensory problems, or breathing disorders). That doesn’t mean they cannot socially distance.

Wendy Card