Breast Cancer Fundraisers and Awareness Events this Weekend

There are two special Breast Cancer Fundraising and Awareness events this Saturday, October 24.

Kicking off the day, stop by Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, 2317 Hwy 70, in James City, for the Pancake Benefit Breakfast for Alderwoman Jameesha Harris from 7 – 10 a.m. Tickets are $5.

Event Organizer, Talina Massey, said “We’ve had a lot of people donate tickets so if there is someone who would like to come and sign the banner, and write your well wishes,”

“We are caveating off of the Harley Davidson Breast Cancer Ride which is right up the street. Registration starts at 9 a.m. I’ve spoken with Officer Brown who is heading that and he said, ‘It’s okay for us to come down there and interact with the Harley Davidson Riders’ and for them to hopefully come and get their breakfast at Hwy 55 before they start lining up for registration.”

“Both are amazing events for a great Saturday to support Breast Cancer Awareness and Breast Cancer Survivors.”

Talina also told us the Harley Davidson of New Bern Ride is serving lunch after they come back. They’re located at 1613 Hwy 70 E.

Activities also include Karaoke at Hwy 55 and Harley Davidson has a DJ, raffle, and door prizes!

For details, email Talina Massey