Craven CC to offer Clamp Shell Forklift Operation Training to fill vacancies at BSH

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will offer a new Clamp Shell Forklift Operator training at the Volt Center to help fill immediate job openings at BSH. This training opportunity will be divided into two options: a 32-hour evening class beginning Sept. 21, and a 56-hour weekend class beginning Sept. 26.

Each class will include a four-hour tour of the BSH Distribution Center to see the operations firsthand. The program will include specific training that BSH felt was most needed for individuals to be successful in material handling operations.

Training topics include:

Understanding OSHA requirements for safe material handling operations

Hands-on operation of a sit-down rider and clamp shell attachment forklift

Fall protection

Inspections of lifts

Proper use of all controls

Narrow aisle operations

Heavy traffic operations

Loading and offloading of trailers

During the course of the program, BSH and NCWorks will register and pre-qualify students for job interviews with BSH.

For more information, contact Eddie Foster at 252-638-3919. To register, contact Antoinette Williams at 252-633-0857.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College