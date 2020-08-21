Things to Do in New Bern: The Great Outdoors

Although the virus is spreading in our community, it’s important to get outside!

The most important reasons:

– Getting outside can open your mind to the natural world. Smell the flowers, enjoy the sights and sounds around you. Reset your mind by unplugging from technology.

– Our body needs vitamin D for bone health and the best way to get it is from moderate levels of sunlight on our skin. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, ”It doesn’t take much sun exposure for the body to produce vitamin D. Even committed proponents of unprotected sun exposure recommend no more than 10 to 15 minutes of exposure to arms, legs, abdomen and back, two to three times a week, followed by good sun protection”.

New Bern is a retreat for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers as there are countless outdoor activities to enjoy! From biking, bird watching, boating, camping, fishing, golfing, hiking, hunting, paddling, running, to observing wildlife, and more…we have it all!

– Take advantage of over 20 parks and recreation facilities maintained by New Bern Parks & Recreation (639-2901) and Craven County Recreation & Parks (636-6606). Introduce your dog(s) to new friends or just let them run around at the Down East Dog Park at Glenburnie Park, please know that you need to register first and receive the gate code before you can enter

– Go fishing or launch your boat/watercraft at Union Point Park, Lawson Creek Park, Glenburnie Park, Creekside Park, or check out the North Carolina Wildlife Boating Access Areas.

– Runners, Walkers, Families can enjoy the New Bern’s Riverwalk.

– The Croatan National Forest is a “Nature Lover’s Paradise” and it’s in our backyard! Discover carnivorous plants like the Venus flytrap, pitcher plant, sundew, along with other exotic plants. The Croatan spans approximately 160,000 acres. It’s home to black bear, deer, wild turkey, quail, coyotes, bald eagles, beaver, bobcats, porcupine, alligator, and other wildlife species. Visit the Ranger’s Station on Hwy 70 E (638-5628). – Check out the Latham-Whitehurst Nature Park off Broad Creek Rd.

– Visit the New Bern Civil War Battlefield Park maintained by the New Bern Historical Society. It’s located at the entrance to the Taberna Community off of Hwy 70E.

– Check out Tryon Palace’s Gardens. They are open 7 days a week!

These are only some of many ways to unwind, enjoy the great outdoors, and stay safe!

As long as we wear a mask, social distance, and wash our hands, we can beat this virus!

Please keep in mind that there are people who cannot wear a mask because they have a health condition. It’s time to be kind and stop judging others. We are in this together and it’s the only way we will get through this. We are New Bern Strong!

Please let us know if you have any other suggestions and we’ll add them to the list by sending us an email.

Wendy Card