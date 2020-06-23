Discover New Bern and Beyond Show – Episode 146

Show Notes:

1:05 – Pat Murray, The Durham Skywriter

1:11 – Bull City Hangouts

2:59 – Historical Society brining New Bern History to You

3:15 – What’s in the Attic with Jim Hodges

6:40 – Attmore-Oliver House

7:25 – Durham’s History

8:43 – The Historic Architecture of New Bern and Craven County, NC Book

9:55 – College Basketball

11:05 – Caring for Someone with Alzheimer’s Disease

11:50 – Time flys

13:00 – Fourth of July in Durham

14:10 – City of New Bern Independence Day Fireworks Show

16:18 – Drive-In Movies

20:23 – Interview with Barb Krcmar, MERCI Clinic – Volunteer Drive

24:28 – MERCI Clinic Yard Sale

28:52 – Social Media Moments

31:11 – Register 4 year olds for Pre-K

32:05 – NC Department of Health and Human Services “Strong Schools”

32:50 – Juneteenth

38:20 – 2020 Census

38:50 – COVID-19: Difference between New Bern and Durham

41:03 – Laura Johnson pops in

42:40 – Movies in the Park

49:05 – Foster Hughes

46:26 – New Bern Parks and Recreation

48:45 – Gardening

49:30 – RiverTowne Players: Summer Play Contest

51:00 – Featured Artists: Lee Hood and Lisa Bisbee-Lentz

52:13 – Weather

52:53 – Croatan National Forest

54:20 – Black Bears in Eastern NC

56:32 – Mental Escape

57:35 – Consider “Going Live”

58:15 – Hyperlocal News in New Bern and Durham

