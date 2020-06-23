Discover New Bern and Beyond Show – Episode 146

Listen here:
Show Notes:
1:05 – Pat Murray, The Durham Skywriter
1:11 – Bull City Hangouts
2:59 – Historical Society brining New Bern History to You
3:15 – What’s in the Attic with Jim Hodges
6:40 – Attmore-Oliver House
7:25 – Durham’s History
8:43 – The Historic Architecture of New Bern and Craven County, NC Book
9:55 – College Basketball
11:05 – Caring for Someone with Alzheimer’s Disease
11:50 – Time flys
13:00 – Fourth of July in Durham
14:10 – City of New Bern Independence Day Fireworks Show
16:18 – Drive-In Movies
20:23 – Interview with Barb Krcmar, MERCI Clinic – Volunteer Drive
24:28 – MERCI Clinic Yard Sale
28:52 – Social Media Moments
31:11 – Register 4 year olds for Pre-K
32:05 – NC Department of Health and Human Services “Strong Schools”
32:50 – Juneteenth
38:20 – 2020 Census
38:50 – COVID-19: Difference between New Bern and Durham
41:03 – Laura Johnson pops in
42:40 – Movies in the Park
49:05 – Foster Hughes
46:26 – New Bern Parks and Recreation
48:45 – Gardening
49:30 – RiverTowne Players: Summer Play Contest
51:00 – Featured Artists: Lee Hood and Lisa Bisbee-Lentz
52:13 – Weather
52:53 – Croatan National Forest
54:20 – Black Bears in Eastern NC
56:32 – Mental Escape
57:35 – Consider “Going Live”
58:15 – Hyperlocal News in New Bern and Durham
Wendy Card