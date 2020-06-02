Craven CC’s Small Business Center Awarded Special Funds to Increase Counseling Capacity Through December 2020

New Bern, NC – The Small Business Center (SBC) at Craven Community College (Craven CC) was recently awarded funds to increase its counseling capacity through December 2020. The funds were awarded to the Small Business Center Network (SBCN) by the State Board of Community Colleges in response to the increased demand for assistance by small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

“These special funds will increase both capacity and specialization of counseling through Craven CC’s Small Business Center,” said Deborah Kania, SBC director. “From marketing to tax to legal, etc., current and future small business owners will receive more in-depth professional advising they need to strengthen their business.”

Craven CC’s SBC is among 58 located at community colleges across North Carolina. The majority of SBC services and seminars are provided at no cost.

For more than 36 years, the SBCN has been helping to start businesses and create and retain jobs, supporting the most critical aspects of economic development and wealth creation for the state.

Anyone interested in receiving counseling is encouraged to go to the SBC website at www.cravencc.edu/sbc and click on the “Request Counseling” link. For questions, call 252-638-1166 or email sbc@cravencc.edu.

About Craven Community College

Founded in 1965, Craven Community College (Craven CC) is part of the North Carolina Community College System. With campuses in New Bern and Havelock-Cherry Point, Craven CC serves about 3,200 curriculum students and more than 10,000 continuing education students each year. The college offers a wide range of associate degree and certificate programs, as well as college transfer courses, career and occupational offerings, partnerships with four-year universities, specialized workforce training options, developmental studies and basic skills classes. The Lifetime Learning Center and Adult Enrichment Program offer lifelong learning opportunities. Craven Early College High School programs are available on both campuses. Craven CC is also home to Public Radio East, one of the few community colleges nationally with this distinction. For more information about the college, visit www.cravencc.edu.

Submitted by: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College