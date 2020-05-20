Bate Foundation Individual School Grant awarded through PIE

Ms. Jessica Coleman, Physical Education Teacher at J.T. Barber Elementary won a Bate Foundation Individual School Grant, administered through PIE. Students in grades K-5 completed a 3-week unit on Gymnastics. Students learned safety protocol for practicing each skill and the foundation skills to progress into more advanced skills. Students worked individually, in partners and in groups to practice each skill taught. In all grade levels students were taught the very basic fundamentals/skills of gymnastics because some students were not familiar with gymnastics, many have never been exposed to gymnastics and only a handful had taken gymnastics classes. Pictured are J.T. Barber Elementary students practicing their gymnastics skills using equipment purchased with the grant.
If you would like to learn more about PIE, visit www.cravenpartners.com.
Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education