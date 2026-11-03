Navigator newspaper is back in New Bern

“The Navigator” newspaper produced by NewBernNow.com features local, state, and national stories about the Industrial Revolution, The Mechanical Man, Municipal Utility Revenue Bonds, Rezoning 1,245 acres, datacenters and cryptocurrency mining, LNG “Peak Shaving” facility, Duke Energy’s merger of two subsidiary utilities; Affordable Housing, and more! Read it here.
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The New Bern Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Craven Community Corporate Training Center at 800 College Court to consider calling for a public hearing on Dec. 8 to rezone 1,245 acres of land; selling property to the Housing Authority of the City of New Bern; authorizing the execution of an agreement for the purchase and sale of real property at 3200 Wellons Boulevard (the old Sun Journal building); approving a Memorandum of Agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration; and more.
City of New Bern board and committee meeting agendas and packets can be found here. Meeting videos are available on City 3 TV and YouTube channel.
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By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.