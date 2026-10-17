Early voting for the Statewide General Election is underway and runs through Oct. 31

Early voting for the Statewide General Election started began on Oct. 15, 2026, and runs through Oct. 31! Election Day is Nov. 3.
Craven County voters may cast a ballot at the following in-person early voting sites: Craven County Board of Elections Office at 406 Craven St. in New Bern; Cove City Fire Department at 425 South Main St. in Cove City; Government Center East at 1208 East Main Street in Havelock; and Vanceboro Fire Department at 375 NC Highway 43 in, Vanceboro, according to Craven County government.
“A new traffic pattern will be used for the New Bern voting location at the Board of Elections Office. In-person voters should arrive through the East Front Street entrance and park in the new parking lot at the corner of East Front Street and Broad Street. Eligible curbside voters should arrive through Craven Street. Staff will direct traffic.”
Early voting dates and times:
Thursday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Closed on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday Oct. 18
Monday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Closed on Sunday Oct. 25
Monday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
“Same-day voter registration is available for early voting only. Voters will be asked to show a valid form of photo identification when voting. During early voting, residents can vote at any available location. Election day voting must occur at their assigned voting site.”
“Registered voters may submit absentee ballot requests now. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 20, according to the county.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. You must vote at your assigned precinct on election day, based on your residential address, to receive your correct ballot. Learn more about early voting, view sample ballots, request absentee ballots, assigned precincts, voting requirements, and registration by visiting the Craven County Board of Elections website.” Link to website in the comments. https://www.cravencountync.gov/1478/Elections.