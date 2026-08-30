List of street closures in New Bern

Here’s a list of streets that will be closed to vehicular traffic for construction and upcoming events in New Bern.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen approved the following street closures during their meetings in New Bern, NC:
Street closures for events
Sept. 5, 2026
The 600 block of West Street and 900 block of Elm Street will be closed from 4:30-7:30 p.m. for the 75th Anniversary Celebration of JT Barber.
Sept. 11
The 400 block of Broad Street and 400 block of Hancock Street will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for the 9/11 Memorial Celebration.
Oct. 9-11
The 200-400 blocks of Broad Street; 200-300 blocks of E. Front Street; 200-300 blocks of Middle Street; 200-300 blocks of Craven Street; and the 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for Mumfest. Limited access will begin on Oct 10 and end on Oct 11.
Oct. 17
The 200-300 blocks of Middle Street will be closed from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Fun in the Sun Car Show.
Nov. 8
The 200-300 blocks of Middle Street and 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street will be closed for MERCI on Middle from 1-10 p.m.
Street closures for construction
The intersection of Pollock and Middle streets closed on Aug. 24 for approximately four weeks, as reported here.
Portions of the rights-of-way of Biddle Street, F Street, Fowlers Lane, and K Street is closed to accommodate the Duffyfield stormwater project.
Related news
Meeting minutes and videos are uploaded to the city’s website here, City 3 TV and/or the city’s YouTube channel.
Check the city’s website for up-to-date information on street closures.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.