Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to receive grant to support local housing initiatives

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to receive a grant from the North Carolina REALTORS Housing Foundation to support local housing initiatives, according to a press release.
The press release said HFHCC was notified on Aug. 18, 2026, that they were selected to receive a Matching Grant in the amount of $3,840 from the Housing Foundation on behalf of the Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS.
Donations from the NCRHF, NRRAR, and a contribution from the Home Builders Association will bring the total proceeds to more than $8,000, according to Whitney Woodall, association executive with NRRAR.
“Part of those proceeds will come from a collaborative ‘Better Together’ event featuring a ‘Dunking for Donations’ dunking booth that raised an additional $1,280 for HFHCC,” according to the press release.
“The NRRAR Board of Directors voted to contribute an additional $2,560, bringing the total to $3,840. NRRAR then applied for a matching grant through the NC REALTORS Housing Foundation, which provided an additional $3,840.”
“To help take the initiative even further, the HBA contributed an additional $440, bringing the grand total to $8,120.”
“NRRAR President Brittany Blizzard said the donation is an example of what can happen when REALTORS and community members come together for a shared purpose.”
“As REALTORS, we understand just how meaningful homeownership can be, and we are incredibly proud to support an organization like Habitat for Humanity that works every day to make that dream possible for more families in our community,” she said.
The full release can be found at cravencountyhabitat.org.
Submitted by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County