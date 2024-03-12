Public comment, health and wellness center, property sales on New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting agenda – March 12

The New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting is scheduled for March 12, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall courtroom located at 300 Pollock St.
Here are some of the agenda items:
-Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak to the board during the Petition of Citizens period.
-The Redevelopment Commission will give a presentation on a proposed health and wellness center in the Duffyfield community. The board will consider a request to convey the property at 727 Third Ave. to the Commission so they can give the property to CarolinaEast Health System. According to the agenda, CEHS would be required to “construct and operate a clinic for no less than five years.” The RDC will also ask the board to authorize a transfer of $313,018.88 to CEHS for the development and operation of the facility.
-The board will consider a request by the New Bern Police Department to apply for a $10,000 grant from the US Police Canine Association to pay for a K9.
-The BOA will consider selling six properties. Five of the properties are located in the Redevelopment District at 1013 Bloomfield St., 1017 Bloomfield St., 1302 Williams St., 1407 Garden St. and 1411 Garden St. One parcel, 1904 Washington St., is located just west of the district.
-Parks and Recreation is asking the board to approve a license agreement with the New Bern Area Improvements Association to use the Omega Center located at 800 Cedar St. If approved, the city would pay the association $25,971 to use the center for 11 months. The city would also reimburse the association for 57.14% of utilities, lawn maintenance and mowing.
-The board will consider accepting $4,149,360 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to develop a stormwater wetlands area in Duffyfield. The grant is offered through the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Local Assistance for Stormwater Infrastructure Investments program.
The meeting will be broadcast on City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and uploaded to the city’s YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.