Call for Local Poets and Writers for Ekphrastic Poetry Entries

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to announce the opening of their Ekphrastic Poetry Competition for 2022. This competition asks local poets and writers to submit original poems inspired by the artwork in the 2022 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition. The deadline to submit is 5:00 p.m., July 31, 2022.
Craven Arts Council’s Ekphrastic Poetry Competition showcases the link between different forms of art, namely the visual and the literary. The aim of the competition is to bring different types of artists together, to recognize talent in visual arts and poetry, and to help encourage those who may not normally engage in writing poetry by giving them a starting point. Artwork can be viewed online at Cravenarts.org starting June 18th, or in person at the Bank of the Arts starting July 8th.
Poets may enter up to 3 poems for $5 each, online, in person, or by mail. Selected poems will be awarded cash prizes, and poets will have the chance to read their original works at the August Artwalk on August 12 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will also produce a book of artwork and poetry from the exhibition and poetry competition to go on sale in December.
All galleries at Bank of the Arts are free and open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc., at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St., New Bern, 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn, Development Director