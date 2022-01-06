Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: January 6 – January 9, 2022

Around Town

Meet and Greet with Hazel Royal, January 10, 6 p.m. at Craven Country Democratic Headquarters, 1232 S Glenburnie Rd. Call 704-352-9060.

Music and Nightlife

Thursday:

– Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Grille, 1105 Barkentine Dr.

Friday:

– Will & Tony and Gigi’s Snack Shack at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

– SnapBack at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Saturday:

– Caffeinated Soul Boogie at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.

– Pretty Odd with Lazaris Pit at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.

Calendar

1st – 31st: Craven County Students’ Valentine’s Day Cards Sale, Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.

7th: “All is True” (2018) International Film, 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. Call 252-633-2618.

8th: Cars & Coffee, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at New Bern Mall, 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.

8th: January Garden Lecture, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center.

8th: Bingo! Night, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Jaycee’s Fairgrounds. Call (252) 636-0303.

9th: Jim Hodges’ New Bern on the Move Encore, 2 p.m. at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Court. Call 252-638-8558.

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.

Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.

At the Movies



ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The 355 (PG13), Sing 2 (PG), The King’s Man (R), The Matrix Resurrections (R), Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG13), A Journal for Jordan (PG13), West Side Story (PG13), and American Underdog (PG).

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

Reach Out

