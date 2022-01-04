Trent Woods Garden Club Announces Annual Herb Fundraiser



Trent Woods Garden Club is pleased to announce our biggest fundraiser of the year, our annual Herb Sale. Order forms are available on TrentWoodsGardenClub.com now until February 15, 2022. The herbs will be delivered to you in mid-April 2022. The herb sale is TWGC’s single largest fundraiser and allows for us to offer scholarships to local students and pay for other civic programs we participate in during the year.

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc.

The Trent Woods Garden Club is a Charitable Organization

The Trent Woods Garden Club is an active member of the greater New Bern area. In addition to an annual scholarship fund, our members provide and support local area programs for the young and young at heart. The Bees is our Youth Gardener in-school program for local second graders. Members visit the school monthly the during the school year. Volunteers from TWGC provide the children with a hands-on experience growing plants and instilling a love of nature.

At Garden Therapy, volunteer members visit a local nursing home to spread cheer, fellowship, and a love of plants. Monthly craft projects are geared to bring a small bit of joy to our local elderly or infirm neighbors. TWGC also hosts an annual Herb Sale to raise funds for our scholarships and various civic programs. TWGC provides two scholarships to graduating Craven County seniors studying agriculture at college every year. TWGC members believe that scholarships are a bedrock of providing our local youth with the advantage of a higher education.

Trent Woods Garden Club is an Educational Organization

Learning and sharing information is a principle of TWGC. Every month a new informational program is presented to our members. The wide variety of subjects includes: planting, cultivating, flower arranging, environmental concerns, conservation, horticulture, beautification, and civic development.

Founded in 1962, Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.

By Deborah Tallman