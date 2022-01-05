Simon Spalding Performs Unplugged Acoustic Music

January 5, 2022

Simon Spalding playing violin
Simon Spalding performs at Sara’s Big Apple, presenting an eclectic program of unplugged acoustic music on Friday, January 28. It’s a fun, informal show, as Simon shares the history and backstory behind his songs and instruments. The instruments include the familiar (violin, banjo, ukulele) and a selection of exotic music and instruments from Sweden, China, Greece, Tahiti, Russia, Mongolia, and who-knows-where?

There is no cover charge. This musical event will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 28 at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Road, on the way to Fairfield Harbour.

Pizza and a wonderful variety of Italian food is available for purchase.

Call 252-636-2555 for reservations.

To learn more about music historian and performer Simon Spalding, visit his website.

By Simon Spalding

 

