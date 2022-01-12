Save the Dunes and Help NBHS Band with Christmas Tree Fundraiser

January 11, 2022
New Bern High School Marching Band Drum Major Ethan Chapman unloading Christmas trees at the Ft. Macon dunes
Drum Major Ethan Chapman unloading Christmas trees at the Ft. Macon dunes

The New Bern Band Club Inc. is the New Bern High School Marching Band Booster Club’s nonprofit. This is our first year doing this fundraiser and so far, it has been a hit.

It was started to bring awareness about saving our beaches and supporting our community. We do this through our band club boosters.

We are currently trying to raise money to purchase the remainder timpani drums we so desperately need. Last year we received a $5,000 grant from the NC Community Foundation towards a new set that costs $15,000.

Click here to register. $20 is required at pickup.

We support our community with Wreaths Across America for our National Cemetery.

By Kathleen Chapman, Vice President of Fundraising

