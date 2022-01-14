

Come Try Lacrosse on New Bern Youth Lacrosse! If you are a seasoned player come out and have fun! If you are new and never played we will have all you need for the clinic, we love sharing the fun of lacrosse!

This is for BOYS and GIRLS ages 5 through 8th Grade.

The clinic will also feature some of our local New Bern High School players so come chat and learn from them!

Please arrive 15 minutes early for check-in. For more details visit our website.

Location: Creekside Park, lower soccer fields level, near volleyball courts

Date: 1/23/2022

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

By Tamara Balon