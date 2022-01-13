New Bern Weekend Happenings: January 13 – January 16, 2022

Arts & Entertainment

Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, January 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Here are some exhibits and activities that we’re aware of:

– Potters’ Throwdown at the Harrison Center with three potters racing against the clock to throw as many bowls as they can for Empty Bowls.

– Valentine Cards Sale — Fundraiser for Craven County Schools Art Supplies and James Stillwell’s Exhibit in the Directors Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. They will be drawing the winner of the Peace by Piece Raffle at 6:15 p.m. during Artwalk. Tickets cost $5 for a chance to win $500. The Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Artists Gallery and Studios — celebrate “Dreamscapes” for January. Our featured Artists are Leslie Anthony and Karen Schaaf, painters. Music will be provided by “Doctor Paul” Hawaii to Carolina and refreshments will be served. The upstairs Studio Annex will feature Veronica Campos-Hallstrom as the Emerging Artist with “Bloom Where Planted” on the 2nd floor. Refreshments will be served at 309 Middle St. Call 633-3715.

Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St. Call 626-0120.

Meet the artists set up in Artisan Square. Stop by Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio from 5 – 8 p.m. They will be serving refreshments.

Leslie Tall Manning Book Signing of Rules of Falling at The Next Chapter Books & Art. Congratulations to owner Michelle Garren Flye on the 2nd Anniversary of the shop located at 320 S. Front St. Call 252-633-5774.

The Accidental Artist, 219 A Craven St.

Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.

Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.

Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.

***

Music and Nightlife

Thursday:

– 30 Second Rocks and Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.



– Karaoke at Flo’s Extravaganza Bar & Lounge, 2704 Neuse Blvd.

Friday:

– Wicked Junction at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.

– Smokehouse at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Saturday:

– Due East at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.

***

Calendar

1st – 31st: Craven County Students’ Valentine’s Day Cards Sale, Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.

15th: 15th Annual Local Authors Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at The Chelsea. Call 252-637-9499.

15th: Fairway Disc Golf Winter League, Signup: 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Tee time: 10:00 a.m. at Creekside Park. (This is normally held on Sundays, but it was rescheduled due to weather)

17th: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Outreach Ministry Memorial Breakfast, 8:00 a.m. at The Flame Banquet Center, 2801 Neuse Blvd.

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.

Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.

***

At the Movies



ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Scream (R), The 355 (PG13), Sing 2 (PG), The King’s Man (R), The Matrix Resurrections (R), Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG13), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13), A Journal for Jordan (PG13), West Side Story (PG13), and American Underdog (PG).

***

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Reach Out

