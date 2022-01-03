January ArtWalk Celebrates “Dreamscapes”

Community Artist Gallery will celebrate “Dreamscapes” for January. Our featured Artists are Leslie Anthony and Karen Schaaf, painters. Music will be provided by “Doctor Paul” Hawaii to Carolina and refreshments will be served. The upstairs Studio Annex will feature Veronica Campos-Hallstrom as our “Emerging Artist.”

Karen Schaaf is a watercolor artist known for her figurative and portrait work. She uses a palate of transparent watercolors, carefully applying each color in a series of layers, to sculpt faces and expressions that flow with life. She is a member of the Georgia Watercolor Society and has received international recognition for her work. She has a Signature Membership in the National Watercolor Society. She will be published in the 2022 Splash Magazine.

Leslie Anthony describes herself as an oil painter of living things. She loves painting barnyard and wildlife, especially horses and hounds. She has evolved from a controlled to a flowing loose stroke.

Veronica Campos-Hallstrom is our “Emerging Artist” for January. Each piece created echoes a connection with an appreciation of nature. Currently she is bringing to life original works in alcohol ink paintings, surface illustration design, and seamless fabric patterns and prints. She strives to capture the joyful elements found in flower and botanical gardens.

You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex which is shared by Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heide Lock, and Brenda Gear. CAGs is non-profit and staffed by our participating artists.

For more information, visit Community Artists Gallery and Studio at 309 Middle St. in downtown New Bern or call Call 252-633-3715.

By Karen Rawson