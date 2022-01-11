Food Trucks Are Popular Dining Alternatives

The number of food trucks and mobile vendors continue to grow in New Bern and surrounding areas. From tasty sweets to international cuisine, there’s something for everyone! Try out the nosh and support these small businesses!

– All About Churros coming soon

– A Taste Of Philadelphia NC coming soon



– 3/1 Cookies & Coffee, 252-675-2045

– Baker’s Rise, 252-515-2290

– Betty’s Kitchen & Eatery, 252-229-8706

– Bill’s Hot Dogs, 252-946-3343

– Firehouse Kitchen, email

– Funnels of Love, 252-649-5802

– Gigi’s Snack Shack, 401-347-9185

– Jasmine Tasty Thai, 252-876-5545

– La Cocina del Coquil, 910-467-4848

– Mari’s Hella Fat Food, 252-288-1260

– Meraki Mediterranean, 781-535-1193

– Night Owl Coffee, 252-229-8935

– PB’s Italian Ices, 252-634-9067

– Sea & Soul, 252-631-2215

– Snook Dawgs, 864-325-6297

– Snowie Ice of North Carolina, 757-344-0070

– Two Crazy Donuts, 252-622-9105

– Well-Done Dogs, 252-514-1521

Let us know if we missed anyone by sending an email.

By Wendy Card