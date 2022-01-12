“Design Your Perfect Aircraft” Art Contest

The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages all North Carolina students between 6 and 17 years old to submit their artwork. This year’s theme is “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.”

Have you ever drawn a picture of an airplane, helicopter or hot air balloon and added some extra details? Maybe you started drawing a glider and ended up with a super-powered jet that could take you, your favorite pet, and your friends into space. Maybe you mixed and matched, combining the best features of different types of aircraft to create something unique.

Every great aviation idea starts in the imagination of a person who wants to see something new in the sky. Drawing from aviation’s past, these visionaries create aviation’s future.

What is your perfect aircraft? What would power it through the sky? Would it be big or small? What special features would make pilots and passengers excited to be in the air?

If you have ever looked up into the sky and thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if…,” then this art challenge is for you! Let your imagination soar and create a work of art that fits the theme, “Design your perfect aircraft.” Grab your favorite pens, paints, or crayons and share your vision of the perfect aircraft. Your art today might become an inspiration for tomorrow’s aviation reality.

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, last year’s competition themed “A Friendlier World with Air Sports,” drew 764 entries from students representing 137 schools and 124 hometowns. See the winning entries from 2021 here​.

​Artwork and a certificate of authenticity should be postmarked no later than January 18, 2022 and sent to:

NCDOT Aviation Art Contest

NC Division of Aviation

1560 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1560

Contest rules and other info can be found on the Division of Aviation’s website. The contest is sponsored by the North Carolina Airports Association​ and member donors.

Via North Carolina Department of Transportation