City Welcomes New Public Works Director



The City of New Bern announces the hiring of Al Cablay as Director of Public Works. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Tuesday, January 11th Board of Aldermen meeting. Mr. Cablay comes to New Bern from Oregon and his first day on the job will be January 24, 2022.

Mr. Cablay previously served as Public Works Director for the City of Ontario, Oregon, and before that, the City of Burlington, North Carolina. His experience in managing administrative, facility and contract services under municipal governance spans more than a decade and includes experience in engineering, construction, and project management. Mr. Cablay also holds various certificates and licenses in engineering, sewer collection, water distribution and treatment, air quality planning, and construction and stormwater inspections.

“Mr. Cablay has demonstrated great leadership and teambuilding skills throughout his career and is extremely customer-focused,” said Foster Hughes, City Manager. “We are fortunate to hire someone with his qualifications and experience to lead one of the busiest and most important departments within the City.” Mr. Cablay will be responsible for the oversight and operations of the following divisions within Public Works: Administration, Insurance (property and liability), Public Buildings, Sanitation, Streets, Stormwater and the City Garage. He will manage a department budget of $9.8 million and serve as a liaison with federal, state and local agencies.

Mr. Cablay holds a Master of Business Administration from Northcentral University in Prescott, Arizona and a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from Columbia Pacific University in San Rafael, California.

Mr. Cablay was chosen from a pool of 89 candidates. His annual salary will be $120,000.

By Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer