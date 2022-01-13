Board of Aldermen Appoints New Director of Finance



For the second time this week, the City of New Bern announces the hiring of a new department head. Kim Ostrom has been appointed as the City’s Director of Finance after a closed session meeting of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday night.

Mrs. Ostrom has been employed by the City of New Bern since June 2020 and initially served as Senior Accountant. Nine months later, she was promoted to Accounting Manager. In July 2021, she was named Interim Director of Finance, overseeing the City’s $138 million dollar budget as well as directing the day-to-day operations of the finance office. As part of her duties as director, she will ensure the City’s fiscal activities meet accounting principles and standards and conform with federal and state laws and regulations.

Mrs. Ostrom will be responsible for preparing regular and annual audits, providing guidance and compliance management for federal and state grants, and reviewing and updating financial policies and procedures. She will also be responsible for the supervision and management of eight employees in the department.

“In the last 18 months, Mrs. Ostrom has proven herself to be an asset to our organization,” said Mayor Dana Outlaw. “She has jumped in with both feet to manage the City’s finances and to continue moving New Bern forward. I speak for the Board when I say we are impressed with her problem-solving skills, her focus on improving fiscal efficiency and effectiveness, and her attention to detail.”

After a thorough review of 36 candidate resumes, Mrs. Ostrom was selected and approved by the Board of Aldermen. She will be sworn in as Director of Finance at the January 25th Board of Aldermen meeting. Her annual salary will be $111,300.

Earlier this week, Al Cablay was announced as the City’s Director of Public Works.

By Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer