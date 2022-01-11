Association Executives of NC FUEL Young Professionals Adopts Craven PIE

The Association Executives of North Carolina held their Annual Trade Show & Speaker Showcase in December at the Raleigh Convention Center. Each year the AENC FUEL Young Professionals “adopt” a charity to support for the year. PIE is proud to have been chosen as this year’s charity! During the trade show, they collected school supplies and monetary donations. Craven County’s own showed up to present the check and school supplies to PIE!

The AENC is committed to providing high-quality professional development and networking opportunities for association management professionals. Members include CEOs and staff of associations across North Carolina, as well as representatives from the association service and hospitality industries.

The AENC Annual Meeting will be held in New Bern in July at the New Bern Riverfront and Convention Center.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education