Art Teachers Awarded Grants for Supplies

Funded by the Twin Rivers Artists’ Association, the purpose of this grant is to fund supplies for an innovative “hands-on” art project that our art teachers would most likely have funded using their own money. Teachers may apply for up to $250 to pay for materials needed for their art projects.

Eight grants are awarded for a total of $2,000 to the following art teachers:

Art is for Everyone, $250 – Andrew Craddock, A.H. Bangert Elementary

Watercolor Paintings, $250 – Tracy Rayner, Roger Bell New Tech Academy

Planes Project, $250 – Emily Kiefer, W.J. Gurganus Elementary

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Comes Alive, $250 – Elizabeth Connell, H.J. MacDonald Middle

Please! Can We Sew, Too?!, $250 – Leah Yurk, Oaks Road Academy

Kente Cloth Creators, $250 – Sarah Palmer, Trent Park Elementary

Plein Air Painting – Unplugged, $250 – Kati Kameroski, West Craven Middle

Makerspace or Creative Stations, $250 – Michele Cameron, Arthur W. Edwards Elementary

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education