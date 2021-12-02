Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: December 2 – 5, 2021

Around Town

Next time you need a haircut, visit The BarBeer Shop at 233 Middle St., which opened in September. Offering complimentary beer with haircuts. Tell Tom that New Bern Now sent you.

Stop by the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library and give the Oculus a try! You can borrow a Virtual Realty headset for Beat Saber, bowling, boxing, meditating, etc. You can also rent out HotSpots, Chromebooks, and Webcams.

Congratulations, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group on your ribbon cutting ceremony with the Havelock Chamber of Commerce today, December 2. Visit them at 102 Roosevelt Blvd. in Havelock.

GUSTO

Music and Nightlife

Today:

– Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Grille, 1105 Barkentine Dr.

– Jim & Kathy Kohler at Lawson’s on the Creek, 529 S Front St.

Friday:

– Rob Lightner at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

– Alex Williams at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.

Saturday:

– The Bonafides at Mistletoe Market, Downtown New Bern.

– Barefoot Wade at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

– Chocolate Chip & Co. at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

Calendar

Check out the Beary Merry Events website for all of the events scheduled during the holidays.

2nd: An Evening with Boomerang, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at The Harbour Pointe Grille, 1105 Barkentine Dr. in Fairfield Harbour. Call 203-223-2588.

3rd: Christmas Light Tour by Carriage, 3:00 pm. – 8:00 p.m. at Nautical Wheelers, corner of S Front and Craven Streets.

3rd: LIVE Window Displays, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Downtown New Bern.

4th: Pancakes for PIE, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Morgan’s Tavern & Grill. Call 252-514-6321.

4th: Santa Paws, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.

4th: Shredding Events Fundraiser, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fairfield Harbour Community Center & 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Cotton Funeral Home on Neuse Blvd.

4th: Mistletoe Market with the Bonafides, starts at 11:00 a.m. at the corners of Craven and S. Front Sts.

4th: New Bern/Jaycees Christmas Parade, 3:00 p.m, Downtown New Bern.

4th: 37th Annual Coastal Christmas Flotilla at Union Point Park. Activities begin at 4:30 p.m.

4th: 29th Annual Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla at Morehead City waterfront at 5:30 p.m. and Beaufort waterfront at 6:15 p.m. Call 252-728-2762.

Check out the Beary Merry Events for Santa Hours.

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities.

Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft.

Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers (NR), Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG), Encanto (PG), Eternals (PG13), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG13), House of Gucci (R), No Time to Die (PG13), and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R).

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

