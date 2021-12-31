Ukulele Hoalohas Concert at Riverside UMC



The UHOOs present a free concert at Riverside United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon, January 23.

The Saturday afternoon concert will be in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, in New Bern. Here is how the group describes itself:

“UHOOs stands for the Ukulele Hoalohas Of Oriental. ‘Hoaloha’ means friend in Hawaiian. Our group was started a few years ago as a way for people to get together, have fun and make some music. The ukulele is a four-stringed instrument which is good for beginners because one can quickly learn simple accompaniments. The ukulele also lends itself to percussion and solo performance. We play Calypso-style island songs, traditional folk music, and contemporary music. We find it is a way to broaden our cultural borders and make new friends. We always welcome new members! Visit our Facebook page or contact Judy Styron.

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30 p.m., and the music starts at 3:00 p.m. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.

This is sure to be a concert to remember!

By Simon Spalding