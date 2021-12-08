Garden Club Spreads Christmas Cheer at Bishop House

Trent Woods Garden Club volunteers met and decorated Bishop House in New Bern.

Due to continued COVID concerns TWGC was unable to decorate the general meeting area inside. Instead, TWGC made a gift of poinsettia plants to all the residents, with a small note of cheer and caring.

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc.

The Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.

By Deborah Tallman