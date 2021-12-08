Garden Club Spreads Christmas Cheer at Bishop House

December 8, 2021

Women decorating Bishop House with red bows and garland

Trent Woods Garden Club volunteers met and decorated Bishop House in New Bern.

Due to continued COVID concerns TWGC was unable to decorate the general meeting area inside. Instead, TWGC made a gift of poinsettia plants to all the residents, with a small note of cheer and caring.

The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc.

The Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.

By Deborah Tallman

Anything About New bern
Receive Daily Community Updates!
.
Support New Bern Now
Payment Options

RSS New Bern Now Podsquad

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”
Obituary: New Bern and Surrounding Areas
new bern deaths
Must Visit Sites

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design