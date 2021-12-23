Traffic Stop Leads to Marijuana Arrest

On Monday, December 20 at approximately 11:40 p.m., the New Bern Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a passenger vehicle on US Highway 70 near Country Club Rd. for a headlight violation. During the traffic stop, officers detected the odor of marijuana emanating from vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered more than 5 pounds (2,300 grams) of marijuana. The driver of the vehicle Lasheria Cole, 24 of Havelock and the passenger Briana Mclaurin, 21 of Havelock were both charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were placed in the Craven County Jail with a $100,000 secured bond. The incident is still under investigation.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community. Citizens are encouraged to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252) 636-5034, or the Craven County Crime Stopper line at (252)633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lt. Donald McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.