The Holly & Ivy Holiday Homes Tour Returns this Weekend

December 7, 2021

The Holly and Ivy Homes Tour in New Bern, NC

New Bern Woman’s Club’s 22nd Annual “The Holly & The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour” is Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Holly & Ivy gives folks the opportunity to see the interiors of six beautiful homes built in a range of styles and dates, decorated for the holidays in the downtown historic district of New Bern. The docent guided tours of these incredible structures celebrates New Bern’s architectural history.

Holly & Ivy is the signature event of New Bern Woman’s Club with all net proceeds supporting annual scholarships and contributions to local non-profit organizations.

Tickets are on sale at the New Bern Harris Teeter locations on MLK, Jr. Blvd and Carolina Colours, as well as Bank of the Arts in New Bern. For the price of a $15 ticket Holly & Ivy is a fun holiday experience that is educational and includes a stop off at this year’s designated Sugar Plum Treats House where cookies and cider will be served!

By Bren Harris, “Holly and Ivy” Publicity Chairman

Anything About New bern
Receive Daily Community Updates!
.
Support New Bern Now
Payment Options

RSS New Bern Now Podsquad

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”
Obituary: New Bern and Surrounding Areas
new bern deaths
Must Visit Sites

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design