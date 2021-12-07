The Holly & Ivy Holiday Homes Tour Returns this Weekend

New Bern Woman’s Club’s 22nd Annual “The Holly & The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour” is Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Holly & Ivy gives folks the opportunity to see the interiors of six beautiful homes built in a range of styles and dates, decorated for the holidays in the downtown historic district of New Bern. The docent guided tours of these incredible structures celebrates New Bern’s architectural history.

Holly & Ivy is the signature event of New Bern Woman’s Club with all net proceeds supporting annual scholarships and contributions to local non-profit organizations.

Tickets are on sale at the New Bern Harris Teeter locations on MLK, Jr. Blvd and Carolina Colours, as well as Bank of the Arts in New Bern. For the price of a $15 ticket Holly & Ivy is a fun holiday experience that is educational and includes a stop off at this year’s designated Sugar Plum Treats House where cookies and cider will be served!

By Bren Harris, “Holly and Ivy” Publicity Chairman