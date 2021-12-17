Meet “Millet” the Bird Feeding Bear at Wild Birds Unlimited

There’s a new Bear in Town — Millet, The Bird Feeding Bear!

He’s the only New Bern Bear with a beautiful Carolina Wren resting on top of his head. Renowned Artist Ed Macomber did an amazing job designing and painting Millet.

We enjoyed meeting Dan and Karen Hammond, owners of Wild Birds Unlimited and catching up with others during today’s unveiling of New Bern’s 81st Bear Town Bear.

Thanks to the Craven Arts Council & Gallery and the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce for hosted the unveiling.

Visit Wild Birds Unlimited at 2029 S. Glenburnie Rd. in New Bern or call 252-637-6604.

Stay tuned as Mr. Macomber is working on another unique project and we can’t wait to see the unveiling of his new masterpiece!

By Wendy Card