MCAS Cherry Point Squadron Adopts Arthur W. Edwards Elementary

Today, Arthur W. Edwards Elementary and MCAS Cherry Point Squadron MWHS-2 celebrated a formal Adopt-A-School partnership.

MWHS-2 will be assisting in the classroom and with other special events. The Marines will also spend time with students, providing mentorship opportunities. The goal of this Marine Corps initiated program is to develop a mutually beneficial relationship between the Marine Corps and area schools.

The program fosters a better understanding of the community’s school system increasing mutual insight, expanding students’ learning activities, providing students with positive role models, and assisting teachers by providing additional resources, alternatives and supplements to classroom learning experiences.

Submitted by Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools