Learn About D2 Flight Academy & Aviation Fun Camp

D2 Flight Academy at the Coastal Carolina Airport in New Bern, NC, provides private, commercial, instrument, and multi-engine flight training. Our FAA Certified Flight Training team possesses the ability to tailor a course of instruction from Private Pilot through Commercial, Instrument, Multi-engine. and ATP certifications.

D2 Flight Academy is owned and operated by three retired Navy veterans, two of which were Naval aviators.

The school has been a staple of New Bern for a very long time, first as Tradewinds Flight Services and now as the D2 Flight Academy. We are proud to say that we have trained over 9,000 pilots. Since D2 took over in 2019, the focus has been on expanding the flight school into a full-fledged flight academy. The air transport industry is expanding, and the future of aviation is a bright one.

The aviation sector is growing fast and will continue to grow. According to IACO, “The most recent estimates suggest that demand for air transport will increase by an average of 4.3% a year over the next 20 years.”

We are now working on branching out into working with international students as well as encouraging local youth in considering a career in aviation through our Aviation Fun Camps. We feel that it is important to introduce children to this exciting world so they can see firsthand the opportunities available to them.

The Aviation Fun Camp is held every summer on the D2 Campus, this year we are very excited to offer a winter option during the holidays, December 27-31, 2021.

Unforgettable aviation memories and new friends await middle- and high school-aged students with D2’s weeklong camp, designed to introduce young people to the aviation world.

Camp participants explore aviation through technical and learning classrooms as well as hands-on experiences from knowledgeable instructors. They’ll gain STEAM skills to apply to in everyday life through fun crafts and activities and exciting trips, for example, a flight out to Kitty Hawk with a visit to the Wright Brother’s Museum. At Fun Camp, campers will discover the unlimited opportunities a career in aviation presents and have the time of their life while doing it.

We are now offering a holiday promotion of $150 off the weekly rate.

We were recently featured on an episode of Bloomberg TV’s: World’s Greatest.

By Michelle Moore, Public Relations Specialist, D2-GS