Katy Hunt — The Neuse Riverkeeper speaks during the Coastal Women’s Forum Dinner

Katy Hunt was the guest speaker for the Coastal Women’s Forum on December 7, 2021, at The Chelsea Restaurant in New Bern, NC.

She talked about Sound Rivers as A PRIME nonprofit, meaning, they Advocate, Protect, Restore, Investigate, and Educate.

To donate, volunteer, or find out more information, visit SoundRivers.org.

The Coastal Women’s Forum President, Nelda Coats, designated Sound Rivers as “The President’s Nonprofit”. A basket was passed around the room to collect donations.

Join the Coastal Women’s Forum as a guest or become a member by visiting CoastalWomensForum.com.

Special thanks to The Chelsea Restaurant in New Bern for providing this beautiful venue and delicious food.

By Wendy Card