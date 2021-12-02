Jim Hodges’ — New Bern on the Move Encore

Images of houses on wheels traveling the streets of New Bern caught everyone’s attention. As the result this presentation sold out quickly in September, so, the New Bern Historical Society is offering it once again. Everyone’s favorite Curator, New Bern native Jim Hodges, presents a fascinating program about the history of moving houses in downtown New Bern. This special encore will be presented January 9 at 2pm at Orringer Auditorium on the Craven Community College New Bern Campus.

Jim will share how, in the spirit of preservation, structures large and small were carefully relocated to save them from demolition. With his folksy and humorous delivery, he will present a pictorial history of the challenging journey of buildings that have been spared the wrecking ball to enjoy a new life in a changing environment.

The Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller explains that this is another crowd-pleaser. “This sold out very quickly in the fall. Folks were delighted with it. The vivid photos and graphics make you feel as though you’re traveling along with the houses as they moved across town.”

Jim Hodges attended UNC Chapel Hill earning an undergraduate degree in Chemistry and a post graduate dental degree. After serving as a U.S. Army dentist and enjoying several years of international travel, Jim returned to New Bern and practiced dentistry until his retirement in 2012. His current life chapter involves his passion for New Bern and its rich history as a member of the Historical Society.

Cost for this program is $10 for Historical Society members, $15 for nonmembers. Prepaid reservations are strongly recommended. Go to www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or call the office at 252-638-8558. Paper tickets are not issued for this program. Simply check in at the door with your confirmation.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education.Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison