International Paper Awards $4,000 Grant to RCS

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $4,000 grant to Religious Community Services (RCS) of New Bern to help purchase needed operational supplies. This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.

Religious Community Services is committed to addressing the basic needs of Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties by providing food, clothing, and shelter to those who need it most. This is done by BUILDING a supportive community, ENGAGING people holistically, and EMPOWERING permanent life-change. Over the past few years, the demand for our services has increased dramatically and we rely heavily on our friends, local businesses, and churches to help support our mission.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Catherine Burgess, communications coordinator, New Bern Mill. “We are proud to support RCS as they make a positive impact on health and wellness and hunger within Craven County and the surrounding area.”

By Ann Marie Devanney, Community Engagement Manager