Coastal Carolina Regional Airport will receive $1,447,441 in Infrastructure Funding

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $2.89 billion made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 3,075 airports around the nation. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Airports can submit proposals to the FAA for review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages applicants to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach to the minority business community about these opportunities at airports across the nation.

The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.

For additional program information and a detailed list of airport recipients, please visit www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.

Via U.S. Dept of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration