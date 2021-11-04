Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: November 4 – 7, 2021

Around Town

Month of November, the Shop Class (DIY Community Workshop) is offering the following classes: Beginning Woodworking (both evening and morning classes); Introduction to Welding; Hand Tool Workshop; Woodturning. Visit ShopClass-NB.com for more info.

Congratulations to Bella’s Cafe & Catering on their 3-year anniversary!

Amy Lynn, owner of Cravin’ Wine told us that they are one of the businesses who participate in the Thank a Vet program administered by the Craven County Register of Deeds. The Register of Deeds partners with area businesses to honor the service and sacrifice of the approximately 20,000 Veterans in our county by providing exclusive discounts and incentives. Learn more about the program by contacting the Craven County Register of Deeds office at 252-636-6617.

Support the New Bern High School Band by purchasing Fruit during their annual Sale. Place your order here.

GUSTO

Music and Nightlife

Tonight:

– Jasmine Tasty Thai and 30 Second Rocks at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

– Jim & Kathy Kohler at Lawson’s on the Creek, 529 S Front St.

– Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Grille

Friday:

– Signature Blend at Freshwater Beer Co., 902 Pollock St.

Saturday:

– Trainwreck at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Sunday:

– Tim Bivans at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for all the details — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

Calendar

4th: Lunchtime Recital with soprano Monica Raphael as she sings opera and songs from her Mexican homeland, 12:15 p.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock St.

4th: Orville, show and dinner, 6:30 p.m. at Captain Ratty’s at 202 Middle Street. Tickets $50. Presented by The North Carolina History Theater.

5th – 6th: Duffyfield Fall Cleanup, start time 9 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Henderson Park at the large picnic shelter to get their assignment for the day. Vests, gloves, grabbers and trash bags will be provided. Lunch will be provided.

5th: Santa Visits (in person, by reservation only), reservations open today. Hosted by Beary Merry Events.

5th – 11th: Veterans Day Field of Flags at Union Point. Hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886.

5th – 7th: Rock of Ages, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

6th: New Bern Farmer’s Market, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

6th: Colors 4 Cancer, 2021 Craig Brake Memorial Colors 4 Cancer 10k, 5k, and 1 mile run/walk will be held at 9:00 a.m., Creekside Elementary, 2790 Landscape Dr. Online registration will close at 12pm on Friday, November 5.

6th: New Bern Artists Studio Tour, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., various locations throughout New Bern.

6th: Colonial Capital Day at Sara’s, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd. Come say hello to Colonial Capital and some of their adoptable friends.

6th: Bingo Night, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Craven County Jaycees Fairgrounds, 3700 Hwy 70 E. Call 252-636-0303.

6th: Together at Last featuring local singers Alisa Mike, Andrea Owens, and John Van Dyke, 7:30 p.m., at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New St. Presented by Craven Concerts Inc. Call 252-637-1119.

7th: Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Union Point Park. All are welcome.

7th: MERCI on Middle in Downtown New Bern. (SOLD OUT)

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Last Night in Soho (R), Halloween Kills (R), No Time To Die (PG13), Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG), Antlers (R), Dune (PG13), The Addams Family 2 (PG), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13), Eternals (PG13).

***

Tours

Take a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by talking a self-guided walking tour. Or follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Reach Out

–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.

Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have community announcements, contributed articles, event information, news tips, and press releases?

Give us feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted.

If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.

It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.

Daily Newsletter