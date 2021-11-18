Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: November 18 – 21, 2021

Music and Nightlife

Tonight:

– Paul Deering at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.

Friday:

– Voices Carry/CC Blake & Nannette Garrett at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

– Smokehouse at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

– Ryan Rubich at Tap That!, 901 Pollock St.

Saturday:

– Brant Island String Band at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

– Tommy Duzan at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for all the details — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop group for us to see who’s playing where!

Calendar

Critters Exhibit in the Main Gallery and Artist Ni Zhang’s Exhibit in the Directors Gallery, free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.

19th: Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility Ribbon Cutting & Walk Through, 3:00 p.m., at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, 200 Terminal Dr. A reception celebrating the 90th anniversary of the airport will immediately follow.

19th: “Frantz” (2017) International Film (France/Germany, PG-13, 114 minutes, Drama/History/Romance), 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. in Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. Presented by the Lifetime Learning Center. Call 252-633-2618.

19th: Uncorked – A Wine Tasting, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at Nautical Wheelers, 202A Craven St. Andy Woolgar returns to New Bern with Elephant Corner Wines from South Africa.

19th – 20th: Rock of Ages, 7:30 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

20th: Living History Display, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at New Bern Battlefield Park, 300 Battlefield Trail. Re-enactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full period camp For information call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.

20th: Tree Planting, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Creekside Park. We will be planting a number of native trees at the park and finish around noon with a pizza lunch afterwards, generously provided by the park staff. Tools will be provided. Hosted by North Carolina Wildlife Federation & New Bern Wildlife Chapter.

20th: Community Relations Day, 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., at Lawson Creek Park, ending with a movie at 5.

20th: Earl of Craven Questers Cedar Grove Cemetery Tours, 4:00 p.m. at 808 George St. Tours are free but donations are always welcomed. Donations go to upkeep on grave markers and for the cemetery itself.

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG13), King Richard (PG13), Dune (PG13), The Addams Family 2 (PG), Eternals (PG13), Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG), No Time To Die (PG13), Halloween Kills (R).

Tours

Take a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by talking a self-guided walking tour. Or follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

