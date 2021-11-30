Steve Zawistowski’s Creative Process — Steel Meets Nature

Craven Arts Council & Gallery (CAC&G) is proud to present the fourth Little Talks lecture in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. The upcoming Little Talks lecture will be given by Stephen Zawistowski, a local sculptor who will be discussing his creative process and the influence animals have on his work. The lecture will be on Thursday, December 16th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18.

Stephen Zawistowski of Stephen Z Metal Designs is a local artist who uses steel to create one-of-a-kind pieces. The first time Stephen saw an ironworker forge two pieces of steel together he was immediately captivated and inspired to create work utilizing those same techniques. He is heavily influenced by nature often finding inspiration from animals and creating metal sculptures of critters of all kinds. Instead of directly replicating nature, he instead reflects the essence of nature through his pieces. His piece Blue Crab is currently on display in the Critters Exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. in New Bern, NC.

Wine and other light refreshments will be provided.

For details, call 252-638-2577 or visit CravenArts.org.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.